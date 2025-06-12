Man rescued after falling from Treasure Island Causeway bridge into water

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Officials rescued a man who fell from the Bascule Bridge in Treasure Island after trying to observe ongoing construction work.

Shortly after midnight, officials said Treasure Island Fire Rescue and the Treasure Island Police Department responded to a 911 call about the man yelling for help.

A St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue boat found the man in the water with a head injury shortly after arriving. He was rescued and treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Orlando Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Officials learned that the man approached the bridge, which was closed for overnight repairs, to look at the ongoing work. He then fell around 20 feet into the water.

Crews did not see the incident as they were working on the bridge inside the primary operations area.

Officials said the man's injuries are non-life-threatening.