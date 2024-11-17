Man in critical condition after Clearwater shooting

CLEARWATER, Fls. — A man was listed in critical condition after he was shot on Saturday during a possible drug-related incident in Clearwater, authorities said.
The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to the shooting at about 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Vine Avenue.
A 52-year-old man was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries, Clearwater public safety officials said.
He first was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, then transferred to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, where he remains in critical condition.
After a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting was drug-related and that the parties involved knew each another, officials said
Anyone with information on this case should call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.
Pinellas County commissioner feels betrayed by Rays' for 2025
After a month of speculation, the Rays announced Thursday it will play at George M. Steinbrenner Field next season, which is also the spring training home of the New York Yankees. Latvala believes the team should have played next season at a minor league ballpark in Pinellas County.