Man in critical condition after Clearwater shooting

CLEARWATER, Fls. — A man was listed in critical condition after he was shot on Saturday during a possible drug-related incident in Clearwater, authorities said.

The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to the shooting at about 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Vine Avenue.

A 52-year-old man was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries, Clearwater public safety officials said.

He first was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, then transferred to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, where he remains in critical condition.

After a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting was drug-related and that the parties involved knew each another, officials said

Anyone with information on this case should call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.