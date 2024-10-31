Man found with gunshot wound in the driveway of a St. Pete home: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driveway of a St. Petersburg home on Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said they went to a call of a "man down" in a driveway at 2814 16th Avenue South around 5 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man who was shot in the driveway. He was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, but police did not have information on his condition.

SPPD said the victim did not live at the home where he was found, and police are working to determine a possible suspect.