Pinellas County

Man escapes after waking up to fire in Clearwater apartment

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man woke up to an unpleasant surprise after a fire broke out in his Clearwater home early Tuesday morning.

The Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department said crews responded to the fire at Hillcrest Villas on U.S. 19 North.

Just before 5 a.m., the man woke up to the smell of smoke in his home when he noticed smoke and flames coming from the bathroom.

Officials said he was able to safely get out of the apartment before firefighters arrived. When they got to the scene, nearby units were evacuated, and crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames before they spread.

The man was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. There are no details about the cause of the fire at this time.

