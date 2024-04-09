Watch Now
Man arrested for stabbing a man to death inside a St. Petersburg apartment, according to police

Posted at 6:06 PM, Apr 09, 2024
ST. PETERSBURG. FLA. — St. Petersburg police have arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man to death inside his apartment.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Jovante Deshawn Darling, 31, was arrested for the April 1st murder of Timothy Joseph Pustalek, 49.

Officers responded to the Marisol Vista Apartments on April 1st around 7:38 p.m. for a welfare check. Police say that the victim's girlfriend was concerned because she was unable to get in touch with him.

When officers arrived they found Pustalek had been stabbed to death inside his apartment.

An investigation revealed that Pustalek and Darling knew each other and an argument led to the murder, police say.

Darling is being charged with second-degree murder.

