Man arrested for sexually battering 3 girls in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A man was arrested after he sexually battered three girls in Pinellas Park, police announced Monday morning.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said they were notified about the abuse on May 15.

Police said Jeremy Brooks, 52, engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with the three victims, who ranged in age from 12 to 18 years old, over an extended period.

Brooks knew and is related to the victims. He was arrested and charged with capital sexual battery, sexual battery - familial or custodial authority and lewd and lascivious battery.


