Man arrested for first-degree murder in stabbing death of woman in Largo

LARGO, Fla — Man arrested for first-degree murder in stabbing death of woman.

According to Largo Police, they went to 11th Avenue NW and 7th St. SW on Saturday after receiving calls that a woman had been stabbed.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Largo Police said investigators were able to determine that Cyrus Jenkins, 38, knew the victim and established him as a person of interest.

Police located Jenkins and took him into custody.

Jenkins was charged with First Degree Murder.