Man arrested for DUI, vehicular manslaughter after crash in St. Pete, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police arrested a man for driving under the influence and allegedly causing a fatal crash in St. Pete on Sunday night.

On March 9, around 8 p.m., Kyle Hill, 33, was driving his Nissan Armada south on 34th Street North while a 35-year-old man in a Honda Accord was also headed south in the lane next to him. Hill swerved into the man's lane and struck the driver's side of the Honda. Police said the Honda left the road, hit a concrete pole, the pole snapped and landed on top of the Honda.

According to police, Hill continued south on 34th Street and then lost control, hitting a tree in the median and overturning his Nissan multiple times before it came to a rest.

Authorities said Arislenne Blanco, who was a passenger in the Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda and Hill were both transported to the hospital where they were listed in serious condition.

St. Pete Police have charged Hill with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and violation of probation.