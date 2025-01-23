Watch Now
Man arrested for alleged possession of child porn, videos of sexual activity with animals

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a Pinellas Park man was arrested for alleged possession and transmission of child porn and possession of videos depicting sexual activity with animals.

According to PCSO, detectives began their investigation in August 2024 after receiving information child porn was being shared on the internet. Detectives identified Corbin Verrier, 26, as the suspect.

PCSO said the images that were shared showed children between the ages of infancy to 10 years old. They also found images of adult women engaging in sexual activities with a dog and a pig.

On Jan. 22, in an interview with detectives, Verrier admitted to viewing and transmitting images of child porn and sexual activity involving animals.

PCSO arrested Verrier and charged him with nine counts of possession of child pornography, nine counts of transmission of child pornography, and 17 counts of videos of sexual activity involving animals. He was transported to Pinellas County Jail.


    
        
