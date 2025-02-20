Local researchers use new technology to kill red tide blooms

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Experts are detecting red tide blooms along some of our Southern beaches.

"If you're planning to go to an area with red tide, avoid the beach with these blooms; there's going to be a lot more of those toxins in the air," said Dr. Nick Fusco with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Fusco said people with asthma, respiratory issues, or elderly people should avoid beaches with red tide.

"People will essentially get cough and chest pain with breathing," said Dr. Fusco.

He said if you are experiencing symptoms, you should stay home and take at-home medications, but in rare cases, people might need to go to the doctor.

"If they feel their symptoms are severe enough where they can't breathe, they are having skin changes, they are having chest pain, their heart is racing, they are passing out," he said.

But there is a new way scientists say they can help.

"They built a device that can be dropped into the water just below the surface," said Kevin Claridge, a researcher at MOTE Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

Claridge said his team has been testing two new products called "clear" and "extreme" that can be sprayed on red tide and kill at least 70% of the algae bloom.

"It was an exciting moment…some high fives and things to get to this finally this step to see some progress of getting into the field and thinking about supply chains, and taking those next steps and making it available to citizens affected by this," said Claridge.

The two products both have received approval from the Federal and State Governments and now researchers are discussing when they will start using it on a case-by-case basis.

"No one would have wanted to go out and sit on the patio, no one would have wanted to go out on the water, but we were able to go in and show we have the right tools," said Claridge.