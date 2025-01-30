Local pilots react to deadly plane crash near Washington D.C.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Local pilots are speaking out after the deadly plane crash near Washington, D.C.

Pilots in the St. Petersburg area said this kind of news is devastating to the aviation community.

"Such a thing is extremely rare in a tower-controlled airport," said David Thompson, who was a pilot for United Airlines for 33 years.

Thompson said hearing about the deadly plane collision near Washington, D.C., Wednesday night made his heart drop, just like it did during 9/11.

"The one that hit the World Trade Center and the one that crashed in Shanksville. I had actually flown those airplanes over the years, but I didn't know anybody on that…so it was pretty close to the same feeling," said Thompson.

Thompson has extensive flying experience. He began as a teenager in 1956 and got his license in 1957.

He's not sure what exactly caused the crash between the American Airlines passenger flight and the U.S. Army helicopter, but he said when pilots are that close to a runway, their focus is on landing safely.

"There's no reason that they would be looking for other traffic just a mile off the end of the runway at 300 feet. You wouldn't be looking for other traffic in a tower-controlled environment," said Thompson.

While more information needs to be revealed, Thompson said all pilots are trained on critical safety protocols.

"The basic rule is see and avoid. If you see other traffic, you avoid it. That's the pilot's equal responsibility," he said.

Pilots at the Albert Whitted Airport said the aviation community is heartbroken and hopes this doesn't happen again.

"It's kind of a dark feeling around here you know, we aren't really talking about it much, but we are thinking about it," said Matthew Reichart who is a pilot and a small plane mechanic.

"Definitely keep the families of the victims, the potential victims in your heart," he said.

Once the investigation is complete, Thompson said aviation guidelines and protocols could be adjusted.

"Really sorry about all the people who lost their lives, and we just are hopeful that that situation never occurs again, and they will take steps to see that that does not happen again," said Thompson.