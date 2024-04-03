Local organization works to improve safety along Seminole Boulevard

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local organization is working to make a dangerous road in Pinellas County safer.

The organization called Forward Pinellas identified Seminole Boulevard as one of the busiest roads in the area.

Monica Powell owns a thrift shop along Seminole Boulevard and often sees wrecks along the road.

"Probably once every couple of days. You hear something and go look. There's all kinds of craziness on this street," said Powell.

It's an issue other business owners, like Tiffany Jacobs, have noticed too.

"I've lived here my whole life. I've seen a couple a year. People are actually getting killed, pedestrians. It's an unsafe road right here," said Jacobs.

But an organization called Forward Pinellas is working to make the road safer by holding meetings over the next couple of weeks to get community input.

"There's tons of bikers and walkers, so it'll be nice to see them fix the problems," said Powell.

Powell said she wants to see bike lanes added and changes to the sidewalks.

"I definitely think widening the sidewalks would help. They definitely need to do something because the way it is just isn't safe because with the amount of traffic that comes through and how fast it comes through, even though the speed limit is 45," said Powell.

Both Powell and Jacobs agree adding crosswalks would also make a difference.

"A crosswalk maybe right here because the only other crosswalks are way down there at 8th Avenue and Largo Mall, so nobody really has a safe crossing," said Powell.

Business owners in the area said that improvements will not only keep everybody safe but also make it easier for customers to visit their businesses.

"It's very important because we want our customers to enter and exit safely," said Jacobs.

Forward Pinellas will hold a community meeting about the road on April 15.

"I'm very happy. We've been waiting on this," said Jacobs.