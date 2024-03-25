Local organization works to educate tourists about sea turtle nesting season

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It's still Spring Break, which means a lot of people are visiting our beaches.

A local organization is starting a new campaign to make people more aware of their surroundings on the beach, specifically when it comes to sea turtle nests.

The organization called Treasure Island Adopt-A-Beach is educating visitors about sea turtle nesting season, which starts on May 1.

12-year-old Chase Mishler and his family vacation in the Tampa Bay area regularly.

"They are so pretty, and they can swim fast or slow, and they are really cool," said Chase Mishler.

"We really enjoy the wildlife in Florida. We come down twice a year," said Chase's father, Brian Mishler.

When it comes to protecting sea turtles, both Chase and Brian Mishler said they are passionate.

"I think you need to give them their space, and certainly, any signs that are posted showing that it's a protected area need to be followed," said Brian Mishler.

Members of Treasure Island Adopt-A-Beach are also passionate.

"We Floridians have to really watch our turtles and help the environment by protecting them," said Carrie Auerbach, who works with the organization.

Organization leaders said a big reason they are ramping up their sea turtle safety campaign is because they are seeing so many more people come to vacation in the Tampa Bay area compared to previous years.

Auerbach said the organization is asking people to clean up after themselves and leave the beach the way they found it.

"We have people out there every evening before sunset, walking on the beach and picking up trash. They bring their shovels, and if they see holes, they'll fill the holes and knock down sandcastles," said Auerbach.

She said businesses and property owners along the coast need to use turtle-friendly lights too.

"The turtles look for lights to go to, and it's its natural light, but with all of our development, white light really distracts the hatchlings and the mama turtles," said Auerbach.

The Mishler family hopes other beach visitors are mindful.

"If not, then it's going to cause problems, and we aren't going to have these beautiful creatures around," said Brian Mishler.