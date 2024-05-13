Local organization brings mobile shower units to people in need in Tampa Bay

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local nonprofit is working to bring showers and hope to people in need.

The organization ShowerUp is a mobile shower service that is raising money to expand its fleet and help more people get back on their feet.

For many, the sound of running water is something we take for granted. For others, it's a blessing.

"I've had people tell me that they were in surprise to look down as they are showering and see how much dirt has come off of them and how they feel like they have killed the old man and they are brand new," said Dali Vargas with ShowerUp.

Leaders with the organization said that for some who are down on their luck, a shower is hard to come by. So, they travel all over the Tampa Bay Area with a mobile shower unit, allowing people who are homeless to get clean.

"They have a shower, they have a bench in there so people can sit in there so people can sit down, get dressed, undress, we have hooks in there for their belongings, there's a mirror and a sink, so they can shave, and do their hair, whatever they need," said Vargas.

The trailers also offer hygiene kits, soap, towels, and combs.

Vargas said in the last couple of months, she's seen a rise in demand for showers as homelessness becomes a bigger problem.

"Each location we probably started off at about five to six people we were showering, and now when we go to each location, we are doing 15 to 23, so its significantly increased, and just in this last week with this heat its actually increased all the more," said Vargas.

To keep up with demand, the organization is raising $80,000 to buy a new trailer with a water tank.

"Because as you know in the community it's hard for people to walk 10 miles if we are the closest location, so we want to be able to go to them," said Vargas.

Vargas said it will allow the showers to be available in more accessible places like parks.

"Our 100% goal is to go out there and shower people in the community, give them back a little bit of dignity, give them back some hope," said Vargas.

The organization provides services all over the Tampa Bay Area.

