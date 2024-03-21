Local leaders come together to create safety solutions for Gulf Boulevard at St. Pete Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — There's a busy street in St. Pete Beach that has a long-standing record of dangerous car and pedestrian crashes.

According to county leaders, there's been more than 400 crashes over a 4-year period on Gulf Boulevard. Now local leaders are working to make some safety improvements.

Sally Kordis lives along Gulf Boulevard and said the road is treacherous, with crashes happening regularly.

"Unfortunately, a lot of people, tourists, have gotten killed here and it's unnecessary," said Kordis.

She said the issue is typically between drivers and pedestrians because there aren't enough pedestrian lanes.

"We have an increase of people here, and there simply isn't enough crossing venues, safe, crossing venues for the pedestrians," said Kordis.

Forward Pinellas, the City of St. Pete Beach, and the Florida Department of Transportation conducted a Gulf Boulevard Safety Study after seeing an increase in crashes.

The study identified the most dangerous spots along the road and learned that many of the crashes involve sidewalks and bike lanes intersecting with driveways. The study also noted faded crosswalks along certain parts of Gulf Boulevard.

"There's just not enough visibility for pedestrians crossing the street and a lot of people just find a way to take shortcuts to avoid the traffic," said Kordis.

It's a problem beach visitor Jim Hicks has noticed.

"Even driving on the side of the road gets a little tough at times. That's a tight lane that you're driving in with the cars going by, you know," said Hicks.

Some possible improvements look at improving crosswalks, implementing a community trail along Gulf Boulevard just for pedestrians and bicyclists, and a possible widening of sidewalks.

Residents said they think educating people from out of state about pedestrians safety rules would also make a difference.

"If the state wants tourism, it has to ensure safety for everyone," said Kordis.

Local leaders are meeting up with the community over the next few weeks to discuss possible changes to the road, something Kordis said is important.

"Wider sidewalks, a speed limit that is enforced so that people slow down, much better crosswalks," said Kordis.

Happening Thursday at 5:30 p.m., state and local leaders are joining forces to come up with safety solutions at St. Pete Beach City Hall.