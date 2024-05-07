Clearwater Police search for suspect that allegedly beat up teen, stole his bike

CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater Police are searching for a suspect who beat up a teenager and stole his bicycle in Clearwater.

On May 1, just before 7 p.m., police said the teen was on a bike and nearly collided with a grey Nissan SUV in a parking lot of a gas station near Fort Harrison Avenue and Chestnut Street, according to Clearwater Police (CPD).

The SUV with two men inside followed the teen several blocks before running him off the road at Hamlet Avenue and Belleview Boulevard. The passenger got out of the SUV, tackled the teen, and started beating him, according to police.

Officials said the passenger was a bald white male, wearing a black shirt and jeans with full arm tattoos and possibly a neck tattoo. The driver was a white male with salt-and-pepper hair who wore glasses and appeared to be in a security uniform.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.