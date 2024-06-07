Local group releases new poll regarding Hines-Rays Stadium and Historic Gas Plant Redevelopment Plan

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — One group gathered on Thursday claiming the Hines-Rays stadium deal is not a good deal for tax-payers.

When it comes to the redevelopment of the Rays Stadium and the Historic Gas Plant District, the current plan includes $50 million for what developers are calling intentional equity, including 1,250 affordable housing units, employment opportunities and reduced rent for minority owned businesses. Plus, funding for the Woodson African American Museum.

If these goals aren't achieved, Hines-Rays will have to pay the city penalties.

The organization "No Home Run" is a group that is trying to fight for a new deal.

"Why don't we get a better deal? We don't think there's any reason we shouldn't get a better deal," said Ron Diner with No Home Run.

"I want to see more profit sharing…we are taking a huge risk and receiving very little reward as a city, and I think it's not true to partnerships," said Jabaar Edmond, a local resident.

No Home Run recently took a poll, conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy. Through phone calls they surveyed 625 random registered voters in St. Pete.

At the beginning of the poll, 51% of voters supported the plan in general.

"But once voters learned key financial details, they're views flipped to 54% opposed, 38% support and 8% undecided," said Diner.

Mayor Ken Welch said while some oppose the plan, a majority of his constituents support it.

"On any poll you have to look at how it's constructed and how the question was actually asked," said Mayor Welch.

Mayor Welch said the Hines-Rays affordable housing promise is just a portion of the city's plan to build 7,800 affordable housing units by 2030.

"If we have some kind of economic issue going forward, if there's another pandemic, those are guarantees, those are minimums that are set forth in the agreement to protect the city going forward, but I fully expect Hines-Rays to try to achieve those targets," said Mayor Welch.

Groups opposed to the deal hope to see some changes before everything is finalized.

"If we are really partners, show an equitable contract, and equitable agreement," said Edmond.