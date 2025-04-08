Local group pushes for affordable housing in St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Pete neighbors are pushing for more affordable housing. Dozens of people attended a community meeting Monday night, asking the city council to commit to concrete steps.

"It's a very difficult thing to have to consistently worry about where the money is going to come from," said Phyllis Young, who lives in St. Pete.

Phyllis Young has struggled for years to make ends meet because of rising housing costs.

"I found myself in a situation in which my rent was had been going up consistently up over a few years and I just couldn't afford it," said Young.

She had to live in a motel for a while and now lives with her daughter.

"Even now we are spending half of our income on rent, a two-bedroom apartment," she said.

High rent prices are something many in St. Pete are experiencing, like Auzjanae Fowler.

"The food on the table, the water bill, the lights and all of that…it's really hard on us. Our transportation…we got gas to put in our car…it's not helping at all," said Fowler.

Young is part of an organization called Faith and Action for Strength Together…or FAST.

Organization leaders are pushing the city to commit to a solution...especially after the Rays stadium deal fell through, which promised affordable housing in the area.

"The city is united in saying we are still going to work to accomplish a lot of the good things that were in the agreement," said Richie Floyd, City Council member.

FAST is asking the city to build at least 500 affordable housing units a year for the next five years.

"I think the city's averaged just under that, very slightly under that, and actually exceeded it occasionally, so I think it's a reasonable number. That's why they chose to start here. I think we would like to see twice or three times that really," said Floyd.

City Councilman Richie Floyd plans to present a resolution to the city council in the next few months to address affordable housing.

"The people are expecting to get something done," said Young.