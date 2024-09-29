Limited number of Pinellas County offices, parks to reopen Monday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Some of the county's offices and parks will reopen Monday, while others will remain closed to focus on Hurricane Helene response.

The following offices will be open starting Monday:



Utilities payment center at 14 S Ft. Harrison Ave in Clearwater from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Pinellas County Solid Waste Disposal Complex at 3095 114th Ave N in St. Petersburg from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Building and Development Review Services from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Animal Services Adoption Center from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The following parks will be open:

Walsingham

Boca Ciega

Sawgrass Lake

Brooker Creek Preserve and Ed Center

John Chesnut

A.L. Anderson

Eagle Lake (dog park closed)

John Taylor

Ridgecrest

Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail

The following parks will remain closed due to significant damage and/or unsafeconditions:



Fort De Soto

War Veterans

Lake Seminole

Sand Key

Fred Howard

Wall Springs

Weedon Island Preserve and Ed Center

Pinewood Cultural Park (Florida Botanical Garden, Heritage Village)

Philippe Park