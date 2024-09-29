Watch Now
Limited number of Pinellas County offices, parks to reopen Monday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Some of the county's offices and parks will reopen Monday, while others will remain closed to focus on Hurricane Helene response.

The following offices will be open starting Monday:

  • Utilities payment center at 14 S Ft. Harrison Ave in Clearwater from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
  • Pinellas County Solid Waste Disposal Complex at 3095 114th Ave N in St. Petersburg from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
  • Building and Development Review Services from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Animal Services Adoption Center from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The following parks will be open:

  • Walsingham
  • Boca Ciega
  • Sawgrass Lake
  • Brooker Creek Preserve and Ed Center
  • John Chesnut
  • A.L. Anderson
  • Eagle Lake (dog park closed)
  • John Taylor
  • Ridgecrest
  • Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail

The following parks will remain closed due to significant damage and/or unsafeconditions:

  • Fort De Soto
  • War Veterans
  • Lake Seminole
  • Sand Key
  • Fred Howard
  • Wall Springs
  • Weedon Island Preserve and Ed Center
  • Pinewood Cultural Park (Florida Botanical Garden, Heritage Village)
  • Philippe Park



