Limited number of Pinellas County offices, parks to reopen Monday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Some of the county's offices and parks will reopen Monday, while others will remain closed to focus on Hurricane Helene response.
The following offices will be open starting Monday:
- Utilities payment center at 14 S Ft. Harrison Ave in Clearwater from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Pinellas County Solid Waste Disposal Complex at 3095 114th Ave N in St. Petersburg from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- Building and Development Review Services from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Animal Services Adoption Center from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
The following parks will be open:
- Walsingham
- Boca Ciega
- Sawgrass Lake
- Brooker Creek Preserve and Ed Center
- John Chesnut
- A.L. Anderson
- Eagle Lake (dog park closed)
- John Taylor
- Ridgecrest
- Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail
The following parks will remain closed due to significant damage and/or unsafeconditions:
- Fort De Soto
- War Veterans
- Lake Seminole
- Sand Key
- Fred Howard
- Wall Springs
- Weedon Island Preserve and Ed Center
- Pinewood Cultural Park (Florida Botanical Garden, Heritage Village)
- Philippe Park
"I knew this would happen"
Bradenton business owner deals with damage from Hurricane Helene
Bradenton business owner deals with damage from Hurricane Helene