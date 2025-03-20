Lifeguards stress safety as spring break visitors flock to Tampa beaches

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — As thousands of people enjoy beaches across the Tampa Bay Area this spring break season, lifeguards want you to remember to always be safe.

"Oh, we always come to the beach when we come here,” said Gary Garner, who’s visiting from Ohio.

"Now we're heading back to the beach because it's really nice today and sunny,” said Josie Sylte, whose family is on spring break.

But families realize a fun day at the beach still means to be on high alert.

"We just watch them all the time,” said Garner.

“You never really completely relax when you're a parent and your kids are at the beach, just trying to read a book, but looking over the edge of the book every few minutes just to make sure that they're still right out in front of you and safe,” said Sylte.

WFTS Spring break brings out the crowds on Clearwater Beach on March 20.

It’s no surprise that beaches are staying busy this spring break season.

"We definitely see a wide variety of people visiting our beaches, and for that reason, we want people to understand that this can be a hazardous environment, and we want to educate them on the things to look for,” said Patrick Brafford, the Beach Lifeguard Manager with Clearwater Fire and Rescue.



One thing to look for are flags flying at lifeguard stands.

Green indicates a low hazard, yellow medium, red high, with double red flags meaning the water is closed to the public.

ABC Action News watched as it changed from green to yellow on Clearwater Beach Thursday.

One hazard that could be deadly is rip currents.

"Rip currents contribute to a lot of rescues for open water lifeguards,” said Brafford. “They account for more than 80 percent of water rescues performed by ocean lifeguards."

Brafford explained what rip currents are and what to do if you're caught in one.

“A rip current is a channelized current of water that flows offshore, usually through a break in the sand bar, and strength of those things, it can vary, but they’re very hazardous to our swimmers,” said Brafford. “What you need to do is you need to remain calm, you need to float, let the current take you out, and then you swim parallel to shore and angle yourself in. If you can't escape a rip current, we want people to signal for help."

Some other life-saving advice: don't overestimate your ability, don't swim alone, and swim near a lifeguard.

"Try not to like go as far, I just want to stay safe just in case,” said 12-year-old Eleni Tsahas.