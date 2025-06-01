Lealman duplex caught fire due to incompatible lithium-ion battery charger: LFD

LEALMAN, Fla. — Lealman Fire District (LFD) reported that a duplex caught fire on June 1 after a lithium battery charger was used with an incompatible battery.
LFD said the fire, located at 5211 Haines Road, displaced two families from their homes but resulted in no injuries.
FL Governor vetoes ‘free kill' law
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday followed through with his plan to veto a bill that would have repealed FL’s ‘free kill’ law. But families promise the fight isn’t over.
Families react to Gov. veto of ‘free kill’ law in FL