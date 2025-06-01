Watch Now
Lealman duplex caught fire due to incompatible lithium-ion battery charger: LFD

LEALMAN, Fla. — Lealman Fire District (LFD) reported that a duplex caught fire on June 1 after a lithium battery charger was used with an incompatible battery.

LFD said the fire, located at 5211 Haines Road, displaced two families from their homes but resulted in no injuries.

Battery Fire

