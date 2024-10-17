Largo school crossing guard hit by car while helping pedestrian: Police

LARGO, Fla. — A school crossing guard was hit by a car while helping a pedestrian cross the street Thursday morning.
The Largo Police Department said that, around 8:38 a.m., officers arrived at the intersection of Clearwater Largo Road and 8th Avenue NW after receiving reports about the accident.
Police said a 2013 red Chrysler 300 was driving east on 8th Avenue NW when it hit the guard, who was helping an adult pedestrian across the road.
The guard was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said the guard works for the Largo Police Department.
The driver remained at the scene. Police said they showed no signs of impairment and were issued a citation.
