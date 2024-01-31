James Museum offers new program for visitors with significant memory loss

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The James Museum is introducing a new program called Art In Mind, which brings the joy of art to people living in the community who have experienced significant memory loss.

From a distance, it seems like a regular tour. However, when you start listening to their stories, it’s a life-changing experience for patients of St. Anthony’s Hospital Memory Disorders Center.

“We don’t have a lot of opportunities like this, and the best thing is it is catered toward our needs,” said Bill Shideler.

Shideler is a full-time caregiver for Phyllis Gessler. He said she just sits and stares most days, but Art In Mind has awoken parts of her brain that he hasn’t seen in years.

“Her parents lived in Arizona, so seeing the mesas in some of these paintings and the turquoise and things brings her back to the time she spent with her parents, and I could see her foot starting to tap or the reaction in her eyes that she is really making a connection here,” said Shideler.

The program is a collaboration between the museum and the Judy Genshaft Honors College at USF.

“So the methods that we use in Art In Mind are based on research that has been done in the course of 20 years in the arts community on what interactions with art have therapeutic benefits for people with dementia,” said Associate Dean Catherine Wilkins.

The docents, consisting of seniors to college students, use a variety of activities throughout the tour aimed at jogging the memory. For instance, they are trying to match a certain feeling with a work of art that reflects that feeling.

“They come in and they really aren’t talking that much, they seem a little shy and by the end of the program they’ve remembered things about their childhood,” said docent Kaitlin Strawn. “They are much more talkative. They are making jokes, so it’s just a really nice thing to see because it makes me feel like I am actually helping people make a difference.”

St. Anthony’s said they are constantly developing new programs for their patients, but it’s nice to have some help from partners in the community.

“In this environment, everyone is very understanding and relaxed and laid back, so people feel comfortable to be able to come,” said Kim Saberi with St. Anthony’s Hospital.

This program is personal for Michele Valentine, manager of docent and group learning at the museum.

“I had a grandmother who had Alzheimer's, and she didn’t have an opportunity like this, and I really wanted to share art with her, and so to be able to see others do the same thing where they can come in and they don’t need to know anything about the art and just experience it for the day, it’s just absolutely amazing,” said Valentine.

While these patients and caregivers add, it’s just nice to know they aren’t being left out. They can enjoy the arts just like everyone else.

“I think it’s a marvelous thing to do because they kind of get forgotten,” said caregiver Katherine Murray.

For more information on the Art In Mind program, go here.