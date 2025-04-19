'It does shine a good light on us': St. Petersburg 3D business benefits from tariff implementation

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — While many local businesses are facing increased costs due to the implementation of tariffs, others are seeing some benefits.

"It does shine a good light on us, because we are already here and ready," said Kyle Salkeld with Haddy.

Manufactured in the U.S. is something St. Pete 3D manufacturing company, Haddy, prides itself in.

"U.S. made, here domestically, quick turnarounds," said Salkeld.

Since President Donald Trump began imposing tariffs, many businesses have seen the costs of their products increase, but Haddy has seen the other side of things.

“It's not that we were preparing this business because we had this crystal ball saying tariffs are coming up…but now that that is there, people are opening up their eyes and go, what is here already that we can use?” said Salkeld.

Salkeld is the general manager at Haddy and said that since the tariffs have been put in place, he has seen an increase in customers looking for ways to get their products manufactured at more affordable prices.

“We don’t have to wait 18-24 months to build a factory to bring things state-side. It’s not 9,000 miles away either…it is right here, local sourced, locally grown, all from U.S. labor," said Salkeld.

Haddy is the first 3D printing micro-factory in St. Pete and has several robots that print products, including furniture. With every product built, Owen Pakledinaz, hopes business grows in the Tampa Bay Area.

“It is important to see we are bringing manufacturing back to the U.S., and bringing it back locally within the neighborhoods around us," said Pakledinaz with Haddy.

"Now, it’s becoming not just a desire, but a necessity," said Salkeld.