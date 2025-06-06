Indian Rocks Beach short-term rental owners speak out about rental rules

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — Many people have voiced their concerns about short-term rentals disturbing the peace in neighborhoods, but now short-term rental owners are speaking out.

The short-term rental community on Indian Rocks Beach contacted ABC Action News and said the rules regulating their properties are making things difficult.

"It's definitely stirring the pot for sure," said Elizabeth Omran.

Elizabeth and Ahmed Omran own a rental property on Indian Rocks Beach, but said the last couple of years have been more difficult.

"Now if we have family or friends over, we have to walk on eggshells to make sure no one is going to report us…because that's not the same with how another local would have…you can't just complain about them," said Ahmed Omran.

An ordinance enacted in 2023 limits things like occupancy numbers and noise levels.

Elizabeth said it makes it difficult for families to enjoy themselves.

"I could think that kids playing in a pool is amazing, they are giggling, laughing, having a good time…and then there's someone else that can think that is so noisy," she said.

WFTS

The ordinance also requires short-term rentals to be registered with the city every year, costing the Omrans hundreds of dollars.

"I'm a public school teacher, he's a real estate agent…so it's a lot. It's a lot financially," said Elizabeth Omran.

The city recently enacted a short-term rental hotline, in which neighbors can report issues with rental properties.

"We had friends over the other night and even just sitting out there, just talking and hanging out, I was like 'are we making too much noise?' 'are we going to get in trouble?' and at the end of the day we own this property, this is ours. We shouldn't feel this way," said Elizabeth Omran.

The couple said it's impacting their visitors.

"Some people are kind of skeptical. They don't want to come to the area. They feel like they aren't welcome," said Ahmed Omran.

One neighbor, John Phanstiehl, said it's necessary.

"It's just a very poor living situation when you have parties next to you, people you don't know, all sorts of traffic," said Phanstiehl.

He believes the rules are easy to abide by.

"We are simply asking that these businesses follow the rules," he said.

Elizabeth and Ahmed said they have never received a fine for violating the ordinance, but it's still impacting their business.

"If we can find a middle ground and keep peace in the community, it would be much better than being divided," said Ahmed Omran.