City of St. Pete prepares for roof installation at Tropicana Field

ST. PETE., Fla. — The City of St. Pete announced on Tuesday crews are preparing for the roof installation phase of repairs for Tropicana Field.
The roof installation crew is setting up safety netting and fencing at Tropicana Field while conducting ground penetrating radar to ensure stable crane placement. This preparation is part of the upcoming roof repair timeline for the stadium.
The repair schedule goes as follows:
- Roof repair mobilization – July 2025
- Roof installation begins – August 2025
- Roof installation complete – December 2025
- Turf Installation and major interior work begins – December 2025
- Project complete – April 2026
'I don’t like gotchas!' Florida drivers confused by school speed zone camera law, but they aren't alone
As more Florida cities and counties add cameras to catch drivers speeding through school speed zones, confusion is also rolling in from drivers who say school zone signs aren’t clear.
'I don’t like gotchas!' FL drivers confused by state's school speed zone camera law, but they aren't alone