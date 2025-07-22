1 injured as authorities investigate possible explosive device in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a possible explosive device at a solid waste disposal complex, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
The possible explosive device is being investigated in the 3000 block of 114th Avenue North.
According to PCSO, a man suffered a minor injury.
The bomb squad has not been requested at this time, PCSO said.
The scene is still active.
This is a developing story.
