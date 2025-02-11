Indian Rocks Beach considers new short-term rental ordinance

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Indian Rocks Beach is considering relaxing current short-term rental regulations, which would impact capacity and enforcement rules.

"I hope they will find a solution to that that everyone is happy with, but I don't have much hope," said Calin Borcan, who has lived on Indian Rocks Beach for ten years.

Borcan said the short-term rental properties in his neighborhood have gotten out of hand.

"From a very nice neighborhood, now it's something that you wonder who is next to your house. Plus, the traffic got worse," he said.

He said there have been issues with capacity, parking, and trash surrounding short-term rental properties.

"Weekends are noisy. You have a hard time staying in your backyard because of the alcohol and language that's used," said Borcan.

"This is not a residential. Now it's becoming a hotel district because of our commissioners," said John Phanstiehl, who also lives on Indian Rocks Beach.

Two years ago, the City of Indian Rocks Beach passed an ordinance laying out extensive rules for vacation rentals…including limiting occupancy, setting parking rules, and implementing penalties for violators.

Now, the City Commission is making its final vote on a new ordinance that would roll back many of these regulations.

John Phanstiehl doesn't want the ordinance to pass.

"It's not a minor change. It's huge. And then it gets rid of any enforcement because they don't want to be able to revoke registrations or suspend registrations," he said.

Diane Daniel owns a home she lives in and rents out for half the year. She said short-term rentals are beneficial.

"It definitely helps people who want to live here or want to have a vacation house here and can't afford to be here," she said.

She agrees they should be regulated but also said the ongoing debate over these regulations has caused a negative view of short-term rental owners.

"It's always the extreme ones that really cause the problem…or the ones that the owners rent involved…and I think there are a lot of owners that aren't involved and many that are…so I think it's a mixed bag like anything," said Daniel.