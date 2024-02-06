Improv class at St. Pete's Spitfire Comedy House teaches 'life lessons' for success

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — No standup skills are required for the improv classes taught at the Spitfire Comedy House in St. Petersburg.

You don't need to be Wayne Brady to rock this stage.

Instead, attendees from all walks of life should want to embrace the modern "life lessons" improv can teach you.

"Be present with people, stay in the moment," said Hadas Cassorla, a teacher at Spitfire. "All of the things we learn here, take them into your real life and use them!"

Classes start at $20 per session. The improv games and challenges are fast and fun: unscripted, on-the-fly comedy, training your mind to react and let 'er rip.

When she's not teaching as a side hustle and hobby, Cassorla is a corporate executive, a career she said she wouldn't have without the skills improv helped her hone.

"This teaches you how to speak to people, teaches you how to connect with people," she said. "It teaches you how to think on your feet."

Improv student Eric Tillberg owns a balloon company. In this sometimes cynical, superficial world, he said improv is a unique safe haven.

"I feel like everybody here cares about one another," he said. "There's a sense of truth and loyalty."

For more on improv classes at Spitfire Comedy House, go here.