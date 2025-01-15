'I want to connect all around the city': Funding announced to enhance access in South St. Pete area

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Almost $1.4 million is now being used to help improve access to South St. Pete. It's called the Reconnecting The Historic Gas Plant District Project.

Cassandra Jenkins owns Big C's Chopped BBQ in South St. Pete.

"I think it's just the neighborhood here that's really keeping us open," said Jenkins.

She's one of many business owners who have noticed a difference between the development in South St. Pete and other areas.

"When you see a city divided, when you can literally cross a line, cross a railroad track, and say this is where this starts and this is where this ends, I think that is detrimental…I mean, that in itself has to change," said Jenkins.

The construction of I-175 in the 1970s pushed a lot of families out of historically African American neighborhoods, including the Gas Plant District.

Now, the interstate stands as a divider.

"I want to connect all around the city, I want to bring everybody together," said William Hitchcock who owns Chillwillfreshcutz, a barber shop in St. Pete.

The city is working to remediate the impacts of the interstate.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city almost $1.4 million to improve access to South St. Pete.

"We really need more money in this area to build our businesses and things like that," said Hitchcock.

Hitchcock's business has helped connect the community in South St. Pete since 2016.

"It's a lot of love over here, you know what I'm saying. Everybody is like family, everybody knows each other," he said.

He believes the funding will attract more tourism.

"I think a lot more traffic would help the businesses, you know what I'm saying, that's what we kind right now though…because it kind of slowed down last year, I don't know why though, but with more people moving here, it'll help our business grow," said Hitchcock.

The project will include a two-way conversion of 8th Street and MLK Jr. Street, with goals to grow small businesses, connect neighborhoods, and address environmental issues.