HSN closing St. Petersburg campus in 2025, parent company announces

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After decades in St. Petersburg, HSN's owner announced Wednesday that the company would be closing its campus in Florida.

Qurate Retail Group, which also owns QVC, said closing the St. Petersburg campus of HSN was part of a realignment of "organization structure to drive company growth."

“We have the deepest appreciation to the state of Florida and the St. Petersburg community for their support and dedication over HSN’s 47-year history," said Stacy Bowe, President of HSN Brand & US Marketing.

Qurate said in a release that HSN's operations will be consolidated into QVC's operation in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Qurate said the consolidated operation will be activated over the next few months, and HSN will start broadcasting from Pennsylvania studios by the third quarter.

“The HSN brand will continue to be an integral part of Qurate Retail Group as we activate our growth strategy and position the company for sustained success moving forward," Bowe said.

