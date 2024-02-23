Watch Now
Hospital security guard arrested for using seriously injured patient's debit card: Police

Posted at 7:49 AM, Feb 23, 2024
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A hospital security guard was arrested after police said he stole and used the debit card of a seriously injured patient.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said Carlos Roman was seriously injured during a crash at the intersection of Belcher Road and 126 Avenue North on Feb. 12. After he was released from Bayfront Health, he noticed that his debit card and $100 were missing from his wallet.

An investigation found that Roman's card was used at a Walmart Super Center on US Highway 19 North while he was hospitalized, with the purchases amounting to $157.31 in merchandise and gift cards. The card was then used a second time at another location in Tampa.

Police said Walmart security footage identified Irvin Lemorris Green, 29, as the suspect. Green was working as a security guard at the hospital, where he had access to Roman's personal belongings while he was treated in the emergency room.

Green was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

