Honeymoon Island partially reopens on Thanksgiving following storm damage

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Coastal communities are starting to reopen following Hurricane Helene's record storm surge, just in time for the holidays.

Honeymoon Island State Park partially reopened on Thanksgiving morning to the first 250 cars. The main beach parking lot and pet beach are open.

Hannah Amaya moved with her family from Spain to Tampa just days before Hurricane Helene and spent Thanksgiving at Honeymoon Island.

“We’re happy to be here, to be at the beach, and that everyone’s okay and that hurricane season is finally over," she said. "Everyone that could be watching this, they should be thankful for the people around you, for your house, because so many people's houses got flooded and destroyed and so much money and so much time that people have spent. I just — I want to tell everyone to be thankful for your house, for your family, for everything that you can call basic and that anyone has, but you shouldn't take it for granted," she said.

Keep in mind that due to significant storm damage, much of Honeymoon Island remains closed, including the Oasis Beach and bicycle trail, North Beach and bicycle trail, picnic area, Osprey Trail, Nature Center, and Caladesi Ferry. Drinking water is not available on the beach, and all bathhouses are closed.