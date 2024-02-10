Holiday woman killed in Tarpon Springs motorcycle crash

A Holiday woman was killed in Tarpon Springs on Friday after the motorcycle she was on was hit by an SUV.

At about 7:50 p.m., Tarpon Springs Police Department officers responded to the crash at the 39000 Block of U.S. Highway 19.

The female passenger on the 2018 Suzuki motorcycle, identified as Alina Faillios Chavez, 21, of Holiday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcycle driver, 20-year-old Jaden Jackson, also of Holiday, was airlifted to Bayonet Point Hospital with serious injuries.

The SUV, a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox, which struck the motorcycle, was driven by 30-year-old female Kayliegh McLiesh.

None of the occupants in the Chevrolet suffered any injuries.

The crash is under investigation. No other information was available.