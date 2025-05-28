Hillsborough County assistant state attorney arrested on child pornography charges

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Hillsborough County assistant state attorney was arrested on May 28 for possession and transmission of child pornography.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said that detectives from the Crimes Against Children unit began an investigation in July 2024 after receiving information that files involving child pornography were being accessed and shared on the internet.

The investigation led detectives to 32-year-old William Andrew Jones, who PSCO said had files of young girls between the ages of 6 and 10 engaging in sexual acts. On May 28, detectives interviewed Jones, and he admitted to viewing and transmitting the files.

PCSO said Jones was arrested on a warrant and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of transmission of child pornography, and two counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor. He was booked into the Orient Road Jail.

Jones has been employed by the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office since 2021 as an assistant state attorney with the Felony Bureau.