Girl Scout camp brings in counselors from all over the world to Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — More than 800 Girl Scouts from across the state and beyond will zip, paddle, and dance their way through Camp Wai Lani in Palm Harbor this summer.

“At camp, we build courage, competence and character, and you see that come into play in many ways,” said Mary Pat King, CEO of Girl Scouts of West Central Florida.

This summer, Camp Wai Lani is once again adding an international flair, inviting young women from countries like Mexico, Colombia and Ireland to be counselors.

“It's a great way to spend your summer and meet new people, learn more about the American culture and summer camp here,” said counselor Tara McDonnell.

McDonnell is visiting from Ireland. It’s her first introduction to the Girl Scout life.

“There is a lot of different traditions to get used to, like every morning pulling up the flag and taking it down in the evening,” said McDonnell.

McDonnell was helping teach Girl Scout Jessica McGlynn about archery.

“It’s been fun. I get to, like, know people from other places where I would normally not know anyone,” said McGlynn.

The Girl Scouts said that bringing in counselors from other countries helps advance their mission of developing global thinkers.

“They are learning that culture is so much more than geography and that everything from what you eat and how you celebrate, traditions look different in other countries and that’s something to honor and respect,” said King.

Girl Scout Leah James said the international counselors inspired her to live abroad one day. She hopes to stay in contact with some of them.

“I have a friend from Canada. Me and her are friends,” said James.

Then there’s Carmen and Abri, counselors from Mexico. They said what begins as arts and crafts could turn into Spanish class. The possibilities are endless.

“My kids are really interested in Mexican culture. They love how we are able to roll the R like the word churros. They laugh every time I say that,” said Abri.

“This week, I have a girl that—she listens to me talking in Spanish, and she went, ‘oh, my dad is Mexican,’ so that’s really cool because we have a connection,” said Carmen.