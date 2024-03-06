Watch Now
FWC and Pinellas County Sheriff searching for missing paddleboarder

Missing paddleboarder search on 3/6
Posted at 10:13 AM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 10:34:02-05

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Department are searching for a missing paddleboarder near Indian Rocks Beach.

The search started before 10 a.m., and officials said it was an active investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

