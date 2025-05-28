21-year-old St. Pete man arrested for sexual activity involving animals

ST. PETE, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) says 21-year-old Cristian Sengaroun bought videos of people engaging in sexual activities with animals.

Following a search warrant, detectives say Sengaroun was found to have 10 videos on his phone.

Police say Sengaroun just got a job two weeks ago as a part-time employee at the City of St. Pete’s Walter Fuller Recreation Center. He passed a background screening for childcare workers, as required by state law.

He was fired immediately following the arrest. Detectives say “there is no indication that any participants at the center were involved or affected” at this time.

Sengaroun was charged with 10 counts of sexual activity involving animals.