Free bicycles, magic show, and more at Spring Family Fun Festival in Tarpon Springs

You can join in on a fun-filled morning of activities and giveaways at the Tarpon Boys and Girls Club.
According to Speak Up!, there will be vendors, a magic show, face painting, food, mental health resources for adults, and so much more. There will even be a limited amount of free bicycles that have been donated.
The Spring Family Fun Festival will be held at 111 W. Lime Street in Tarpon Springs on Saturday, April 20th from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The event is free to the public.
Learn more about the event at speakupformentalhealth.org.
