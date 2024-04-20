Watch Now
Free bicycles, magic show, and more at Spring Family Fun Festival in Tarpon Springs

The event will be at the Boys and Girls Club in Tarpon Springs.
Speak Up For Mental Health
Posted at 9:34 PM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 21:36:25-04

You can join in on a fun-filled morning of activities and giveaways at the Tarpon Boys and Girls Club.

According to Speak Up!, there will be vendors, a magic show, face painting, food, mental health resources for adults, and so much more. There will even be a limited amount of free bicycles that have been donated.

The Spring Family Fun Festival will be held at 111 W. Lime Street in Tarpon Springs on Saturday, April 20th from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The event is free to the public.

Learn more about the event at speakupformentalhealth.org.



