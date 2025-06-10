PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County and a local organization called Forward Pinellas are investing in two new road safety projects.

One project is located in Pinellas Park and the other in Downtown St. Pete.

Watch full report from Casey Albritton

Forward Pinellas focuses on two new road safety projects

"I was driving…it was a bicyclist and he was struck and I was the car right behind him…so I've seen that, and I wouldn't wish that on anyone," St. Pete resident Jared Stacy said.

People who live in Pinellas County said they see crashes too often.

"Usually you can hear them…when somebody comes through the light or somebody takes that turn," Ronald May said.

May lives on 60th Street in Pinellas Park and she said lot of people walk and bike through the area.

"Sometimes you kind of worry about 'Where's all the kids? Are all the kids out of the way?'" May said.

But soon, 60th Street will get some safety improvements.

"They need to…I mean, they've got speed humps on the other side of the road and that side of the road, but nothing through here," May said.

It's one of two safety improvement projects that an organization called Forward Pinellas added to their priority list.

"Pinellas County is so densely populated, with lots of people driving their cars, walking, cycling…all different ways to get around, and lots of opportunity for conflict," Chelsea Favero of Forward Pinellas.

The other project will focus on 21st, 23rd and 27th streets along Central Avenue in Downtown St. Petersburg.

Both projects will include modifying intersections, adding sidewalks, as well as adjusting speed limits to make it safer for pedestrians and drivers.

Residents said they see pedestrians almost get hit by cars way too often and changes are needed.

"I think it is absolutely essential…I mean, its part of the city's growth, it's part of the culture here to have this kind of development and this kind of pedestrian…not just for tourists…but for residents who live here. I think it's essential," Stacy said.