Former child-care worker facing multiple child abuse charges, officials say

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police detectives have arrested a Florida woman on multiple child abuse charges in connection to incidents at the preschool where she formerly worked.

Officials said the incidents occurred in the infant room at Wee Care Preschool, located at 3130 McMullen Booth Road, where 36-year-old Noel Michelle Savoy of Clearwater worked until being fired in February.

Clearwater Police officers were called to the preschool on Feb. 14 after an employee saw Savoy handling children in a "rough manner," according to authorities.

The police department's Crimes Against Children and Families Unit began an investigation at that time. Child Protection Investigation workers were also notified and began investigating.

Savoy was taken into custody late Tuesday morning and charged with nine counts of child abuse involving five different victims who are all about a year old.

She will be booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

According to officials, Savoy admitted to detectives that her actions were wrong and could have resulted in injury to the children.

Authorities said she has previously worked in other child-care facilities.