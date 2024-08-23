Florida hurricane deductibles leave customers with sticker shock

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFTS) — Juan Mercado thought fixing a roof leak would be simple. He noticed it the weekend Tropical Storm Debby hit the Tampa Bay area.

But he was shocked to find out he would be hit with a hurricane deductible on his insurance claim, despite the fact that Debby wasn't upgraded to a hurricane until days later, once it had made its way to the Tallahassee region.

"It might not be an injustice, but it's not just," Mercado said.

WFTS

Mark Friedlander, the Florida spokesperson for the Insurance Information Institute, said that the reason for this is a very cut-and-dry answer.

"When a hurricane watch or warning is issued in any part of the state, the entire state goes under the hurricane deductible program, which is a state regulation," Friedlander explained.