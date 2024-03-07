Florida bill could ban homeless from sleeping on public property and in parks

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A bill going through the state legislature could ban people who are homeless from sleeping on public property or in public parks.

With approval from the State Department of Children and Families, counties could specify areas for those who are homeless to camp for up to a year, according to the bill.

Lydia Rivera owns a dress shop in Largo and said there are a lot of people who are homeless and sleeping around the businesses on West Bay Drive.

"It's quite populated where I am. We have to keep lights on in the back, keep both doors locked with doorbells," said Rivera.

Supporters of the bill said the legislation could push people who are homeless into shelters like one called Pinellas Hope, which quite literally gives people a sense of hope and helps them get on their feet again.

"They just can't be put here and forgotten about them after. They have to follow up services," said Joe Pondolfino with Pinellas Hope.

Rivera said she hoped more people would receive help from these kinds of shelters.

"A lot of them I recognize as friends from my childhood. A lot of them are, you know, have family and friends and people who love them, and they should get help," said Rivera.

Pondolfino argued that the new bill would need some adjustments to be beneficial.

"Well, of course, I don't like the criminalization part of it, but I do hope this leads to more services being offered. We are a model that works, but we rely on other services in the agency in the community to help us," said Pondolfino.

He said the state would need to provide more than just temporary housing to people.

"It has to be more than just a place to put up a tent or put up a bed. They have to have the whole community behind them to help solve each person's individual problems," said Pondolfino.

Pinellas Hope houses up to 230 people and provides mental health, medical, and placement assistance.

"We took in 21 new people just two days ago, and we're gonna take in probably at least that many more next week. We are very busy," said Pondolfino.

Rivera also has some concerns about the bill.

"I'm curious on how many shelters that have availability for that overflow especially with the prices going up on rent and things like that," said Rivera.

Pondolfino said his shelter would need more funding to be able to bring more people in.

"We are always jumping up to capacity, but fortunately, we have really good staff here," said Pondolfino.

If signed by Governor Desantis, the bill would take effect on October 1.