Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Fire broke out at animal rescue with over 60 cats inside in Lealman: LFR

HAPPY TAILZ FIRE
WFTS
HAPPY TAILZ FIRE
Posted

LEALMAN, Fla — Fire broke out at an animal rescue in Lealman with dozens of cats inside.

The Lealman Fire District (LFD) responded to a fire at Happy Tailz Cat Rescue's mobile home located at the 5000 block of 80th Way N.

One victim was rescued and taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Lealman animal rescue home fire

LFD said the mobile home housed 60 cats and three dogs, but it remains unclear how many animals were rescued.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with ABC Action News on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.

FL Governor vetoes ‘free kill' law

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday followed through with his plan to veto a bill that would have repealed FL’s ‘free kill’ law. But families promise the fight isn’t over.

Families react to Gov. veto of ‘free kill’ law in FL

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.