Fire broke out at animal rescue with over 60 cats inside in Lealman: LFR

LEALMAN, Fla — Fire broke out at an animal rescue in Lealman with dozens of cats inside.

The Lealman Fire District (LFD) responded to a fire at Happy Tailz Cat Rescue's mobile home located at the 5000 block of 80th Way N.

One victim was rescued and taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

WFTS

LFD said the mobile home housed 60 cats and three dogs, but it remains unclear how many animals were rescued.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with ABC Action News on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.