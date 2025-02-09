Watch Now
Fight at St. Pete club leads to fatal shooting, police officials say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A fight at a St. Petersburg club led to a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman, authorities said.

At 3:19 a.m., a fight broke out at the club at 901 9th Avenue South. It continued outside into the parking lot where several shots were fired, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department

Delvin Jaquez Ford, 27, was shot while he was trying to leave the scene in a vehicle and crashed into a pole, police officials said.

He was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim, a 26-year-old woman, was shot in the leg and was listed in stable condition.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with any information on the shooting, is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 728-893-7780.

You can also text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.


