FHP: Man dies in accident near Gandy Bridge

Posted at 4:19 PM, Mar 25, 2024
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man died in a traffic crash near Gandy Bridge on Monday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

A Ford F150, driven by a 43-year-old St. Petersburg man, was traveling eastbound on Gandy Boulevard while an 18-year-old Brandon man was driving a Ford Mustang westbound on the same street.

The F150 turned left toward the driveway access to a RaceWay gas station, located at 12025 Gandy Boulevard, into the path of the Mustang. The Mustang then stuck the F150 as a result.

The drivers were not injured during the incident. However, a 58-year-old St. Petersburg man died at the scene of the crash.

