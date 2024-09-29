FEMA assistance now available to St. Pete residents impacted by Hurricane Helene

ST. PETE, Fla. — FEMA assistance is now available to St. Pete residents who experienced losses and damage due to Hurricane Helene.

The disaster assistance may include financial help for temporary housing, basic home repairs, and other disaster-related expenses.

Residents can apply online by clicking here, by using the FEMA app, or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

Officials are reminding residents to watch out for fraudulent or unlicensed contractors. Learn more by clicking here and verify that contractors are licensed by clicking here.