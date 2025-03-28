Fans celebrate Rays Opening Day in St. Pete despite team's move to Tampa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) — Ferg’s Sports Bar has long served as a beloved pre-game location for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The bar sits directly across the street from Tropicana Field.

That's why Jeff Anthony and his family have made it a part of their opening day tradition.

"I'm in Tampa, but we usually come here as a tradition with our family every year for opening day," he said.

But this time, they won't be crossing the street to Tropicana. No one will. The stadium remains closed after Hurricane Milton ripped the roof right off.

The Rays are opening the 2025 season across the bridge at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

For some fans, this is the first time they've ever missed opening day.

"Nothing against Steinbrenner Field or anything like that. But I think paying $151 for, you know, a high-level seat, you know, for Rockies versus Rays game is a bit unrealistic. So from that standard, I'm just not going to do that," said Anthony Esposito.

Esposito said he'll likely cross the bridge for games this season. Anthony said he will as well, despite the fact that the comfort level will be different because of the venue change.

"I'll go a couple games this year, but it is going to be a little different. I can see a scenario with the weather in Florida, and, you know, the heat, but it'll be fun, it'll be intimate. It'll be, you know, a good time here. We'll be excited about watching them play," Anthony said.

The other question that remains: what about a permanent home?

Esposito is hopeful the team will remain.

“I think it’s important to separate our feelings about ownership from our love of the team. The players and coaches put in the time and effort; they deserve our support,” he remarked. “As long as we continue to show our support, it proves to the MLB and other markets that Tampa Bay is here to stay."

Mark Ferguson, the owner of Ferg's, sees the big crowd at his bar as a sign that business will do well, even if they don't have Tropicana Field right next door.

"It means a lot because all my employees, my staff, they depend on the Rays money. And we know it's a smaller stadium, so if you don't want to go over, you can't fight the traffic, come on to Ferg's and support Pinellas County," he said. "I really believe we're going to be crowded as ever, and hopefully, throughout the season, we got fans coming in to support us and supporting businesses in the downtown area."

Ferguson remained optimistic about the Rays’ long-term prospects.

“I truly believe everything will work out fine. We’ll get the new stadium built—maybe delayed a year or two—but it’ll happen,” he said.

As the local crowd cheers for their team in spirit from St. Pete, the hope remains that the Rays will find a way to build a lasting home in the area they’ve called theirs for so long.