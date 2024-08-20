Family who lost 15-year-old in St. Pete boat crash files lawsuit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The family of a 15-year-old boy who was killed in a St. Pete boat crash in March has filed a lawsuit.

According to court documents, Breck Moorefield, the mother of Collin Moorefield, is suing Anjan and Katherine Tharakan. Anjan and Katherine are the parents of Christian, who is also 15 and was operating the boat when Collin died.

The lawsuit alleges that Anjan and Katherine bought the 18-foot Key West 188 BR watercraft for their son to take friends out on the boat alone without "adequate experience, adult supervision, and/or a lookout."

On March 3, the FWC said Collin and Christian were on the boat when it hit a dock, throwing them both from the water. Both were taken to local hospitals after being found.

Officials said Collin passed away from his injuries, while Christian sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Court documents state that Anjan and Katherine have "engaged in a pattern" of buying Christian vehicles or vessels for their son to operate and transport other children on without adult supervision, including a golf cart for street use.

At a family get-together, Christian invited Collin out on the boat, which Anjan and Katherine allowed without ensuring that they did not take any alcohol with them or providing proper supervision, according to court documents.

The documents state that Christian then drove the boat at or near its top speed under the influence of alcohol and struck the dock. He also allegedly admitted to those helping him out of the water that he had been looking at his phone to change the music during the time of the collision.

Collin suffered massive blunt-force trauma.

Breck is seeking $50,000 in damages, excluding interest and attorneys' fees.