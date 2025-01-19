Families celebrate years of tradition at the Children's Gasparilla Parade

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Families from all over the Tampa Bay Area came together on Saturday to celebrate one of Tampa's biggest traditions: The Children's Gasparilla Parade.

It's not just a pirate parade, it's a family tradition!

"Gasparilla is what Tampa is all about," said Pete Trella.

Every year, people put on their best pirate gear and make their way to Bayshore Boulevard for the Children's Gasparilla Parade.

"Today is all about the kids, you know we get all of our close friends together and all their kids," said Patrick Vantreese.

Pete Trella and his family make the parade a priority each year.

"I think that's something really cool that they will always remember," said Trella.

Vantreese brought a big group, full of family and friends, to watch the parade.

"Everybody that has pride inside the Tampa Bay community, this is the one true Tampa Bay festivity we have through out the year and everybody wants to come together," said Vanteese.

He said it's a tradition he's proud of.

"I mean, this is great, I mean, we are used to this. I've been in Tampa since I was about eight years old, so this is probably my 20th Gasparilla at this point," said Vantreese.

For others, venturing out to Bayshore Boulevard is a new experience.

"Electric and contagious with excitement and just the magic that you can see with the kids and the pirates," said Wendy Diaz.

Diaz usually goes to the adult Gasparilla Parade happening next weekend, but came to the children's parade for her niece and nephew and said she will be back.

"Tradition is important, tradition is contagious and tradition just brings us all together," said Diaz.

Vantreese said watching the kids collect their pirate beads and light up with excitement is an irreplaceable feeling.

"So for me, it's all about sharing it with her and giving her this experience, and hopefully at some point she can give it to her kids," said Vantreese.